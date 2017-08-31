Fracking in North Yorkshire to begin 'before end of year'

Image caption More than 100 people protested outside a meeting updating residents on fracking plans

Fracking for shale gas will start before the end of the year at a North Yorkshire site, the firm behind plans has said.

Confirmation came as around 100 people protested outside a meeting organised by Third Energy to update residents.

It was granted planning permission for the site at Kirby Misperton, between Malton and Pickering in 2016.

The firm still requires final approval from government and protesters said they will continue to try to stop it.

Read more about this and other stories from across Yorkshire

John Dewar, operations manager, said: "We have developed a hydraulic fracture plan and that has gone to the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) and the Environment Agency and we need their approval."

After that he said the company would need the government to sign off before moving forward.

When asked directly whether the company would begin hydraulic fracturing before the end of the year, Mr Dewar replied: "Definitely".

Image copyright PA Image caption Third Energy says fracking would be carried out without disruption and with minimal impact

Protesters, who have already lost a legal challenge, remain determined to prevent work beginning, the co-founder of Frack Free Kirby Misperton said.

"It has been really heartening to see so many people come out and support us," Sue Gough said.

"We want Third Energy to realise we are not going anywhere, we are not going away.

"They may think they are going to frack in Yorkshire but we are doing our utmost to prevent it."

'Don't be disruptive'

Mr Dewar said the company had been operating safely for 20 years in the area.

"I can give my assurance to people that, left alone, we will do this properly, efficiently and environmentally soundly," he added.

He said the company had been monitoring protests against fracking in Lancashire.

"We are trying to learn as much as we can," he said.

"What I would ask people to do is not to be disruptive for the sake of it. If they have concerns come and see us."