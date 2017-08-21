Boy, 11, bitten in face by dog in Robin Hood's Bay

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Police want to speak to two men about the attack

A boy suffered "significant" injuries when he was bitten in the face by a dog.

The 11-year-old was attacked by a brown boxer dog in Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby, North Yorkshire.

He had to have plastic surgery following the attack outside a fish and chip shop on Albion Road at about 18:10 BST on Thursday.

The boy, who is from South Yorkshire, was taken to Scarborough Hospital before being transferred to York.

More on this and other stories from across Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police want to speak to two men and have released CCTV images in a bid to identify them.