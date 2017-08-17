Honour for Terry's Chocolate Orange firm founder

A plaque honouring the founder of one of the country's best known chocolate firms has been unveiled.

Joseph Terry formed Joseph Terry & Co in York in the early 19th Century.

The company would go on to produce some of the confectionery industry's best-known brands, including Terry's Chocolate Orange.

The blue plaque has been installed by the York Civic Trust on the site of the company's first shop and factory in St Helen's Square.

The shop was opened in 1818 by confectioners Bayldon & Berry, which had been founded in 1767.

Mr Terry originally trained as an apothecary and joined the business in the 1820s, taking it over and renaming it.

His descendants would develop the business by moving into chocolate production and opening a new factory in Clementhorpe.

The company eventually moved to a site on Bishopthorpe Road in the 1920s.

The St Helen's Square site was retained by the company as a shop and restaurant until 1980.

The Terry's connections with the city ended in 2005 when the company, then owned by Kraft, moved production overseas.