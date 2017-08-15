Injured caver rescued from Gaping Gill pothole

Image copyright Wojciech Rozanski Image caption The caver was winched out from the main chamber of Gaping Gill, which is 365ft (111m) deep

A man has been rescued from a 365ft deep cave in the Yorkshire Dales.

The caver was winched out from the main chamber of Gaping Gill, close to the village of Clapham, on Monday morning.

Cave Rescue Organisation (CRO) said he suffered serious head and chest injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital. The cause of his injuries are not yet known.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) said its crew was called to the scene shortly after 11:30 BST.

More on this and other stories across North Yorkshire

The man was brought safely to the surface by members of a potholing club and sheltered in a nearby shake-hole before being flown to the Royal Preston Hospital.

Gaping Gill pothole has a network of tunnels at the bottom of a large crater on the limestone moors near Ingleborough.

The main shaft is about 365ft (111m) deep.