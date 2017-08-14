Vandalised Downton Abbey carriages back in service

Image copyright North Yorkshire Moors Railway Image caption The windows of the carriages were smashed, with further damage inside

Vandalised railway carriages used in TV dramas including Downton Abbey have returned to a heritage railway.

Four of the eight teak carriages that had windows and furniture smashed are back in service on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway in Pickering.

The carriages, dating from 1930 to 1950, have regularly featured in films and television.

The company said the buffet bar, the most badly damaged of the carriages, will not run again this season.

Vandals had set off fire extinguishers throughout the carriages overnight at the end of July, soaking furniture and wall fittings.

It was originally feared none of them would run again this summer.

Chris Price, the railway's general manager, said: "The carriages have now been professionally cleaned and temporary light fittings have been used until we can replace them with heritage lighting.

"The other carriages are currently being worked on by the Carriage and Wagon Department."

Image copyright North Yorkshire Moors Railway Image caption The buffet car was the most badly damaged

Image copyright NYMR Image caption The line runs through the North Yorkshire countryside including Grosmont station

The railway runs steam trains between Pickering and Whitby and attracts about 350,000 passengers a year.

Owned and operated by a charitable trust, it employs about 100 people as well as a large team of volunteers.

It has about 24 miles (29km) of railway track.

Two boys, both aged 17, have been arrested and released while under investigation in connection with the attack, North Yorkshire Police said last month.