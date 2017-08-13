Centenary of women in armed forces honoured at Yorkshire museum

Image copyright yorkshire air museum Image caption The event was held to honour Women's Services Memorial Day

Celebrations have been held marking 100 years since women were allowed to join the armed forces.

Yorkshire Air Museum held an event at the Allied Air Forces Memorial in Elvington to honour Women's Services Memorial Day.

It included a parade, a wreath-laying ceremony and a Hurricane and Spitfire of the Battle of Britain Memorial flypast.

Women were allowed to join the Women's Army Auxiliary Corp from July 1917.

In November that year, the Women's Royal Naval Service was created and became known as the Wrens.

The memorial day marks the contribution and sacrifice of women in the forces.

Image copyright yorkshire air museum Image caption The parade prepared for its march through Yorkshire Air Museum in Elvington, to commemorate Women's Services Memorial Day

The parade marched through the museum for the wreath-laying at the Women's Memorial Garden, followed by a salute taken by Susan Cunliffe-Lister, the Lord Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire.

The Branch Standards of Keyingham and Stamford Bridge Royal British Legion Women's Section were paraded and presented for the last time.

The museum said: "This is always a sad occasion, as these flags are symbols of service and friendship, carried and marched with pride and honour."

It added. "Women now take on front line duties across all branches of the military, but it was not always this way."