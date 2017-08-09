Farmer falls 80ft down gully in Yorkshire Dales
- 9 August 2017
A farmer fell 80ft (24m) down a wooded gully after the tractor she was driving overturned and rolled down a hillside in North Yorkshire.
The 23-year-old was spreading slurry when the incident happened at Leighton Hall, near Masham, in the Yorkshire Dales on Tuesday afternoon.
Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team helped paramedics to enable the air ambulance to rescue the woman.
She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with a back injury.