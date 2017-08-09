Farmer falls 80ft down gully in Yorkshire Dales

From the section

Image copyright Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team Image caption Four ambulance crews and a mountain rescue team were called to help

A farmer fell 80ft (24m) down a wooded gully after the tractor she was driving overturned and rolled down a hillside in North Yorkshire.

The 23-year-old was spreading slurry when the incident happened at Leighton Hall, near Masham, in the Yorkshire Dales on Tuesday afternoon.

Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team helped paramedics to enable the air ambulance to rescue the woman.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with a back injury.