Yorkshire Dales: Project aims to photo each square kilometre
An exhibition of images captured by a team of photographers aiming to cover every square kilometre of the Yorkshire Dales National Park has opened.
Sixty amateur and professional snappers donned their walking boots and took a photo at each point where OS map grid lines intersected in the park boundary.
About 1000 images were submitted over 18 months, with each participant covering an average of 16sq km each.
A collection of the best photos has gone on display in Leyburn.
The Yorkshire Dales Photographic Grid Project saw each photographer allocated a section of land, with all photos taken as part of the project collated in an online gallery.
Volunteers were told to seek permission from the landowner to take a photo if their grid square intersection fell on private land.
Midway through the project it was announced the national park would grow in size by 24%, meaning the project's task became even more ambitious.
The Yorkshire Dales National Park now covers a total of 2178km sq, with the team hoping to have covered it all by the end of 2018.
Project organiser Tom Marsh said: "The concept isn't a new idea, it was first done in Portland Oregon in the mid-90s, but nothing had been done on the scale of an entire national park before.
"We want to make a complete archive and put it online, but I would like to tour the exhibition nationally to really show off this part of the world and display its diversity."
Each participant spent about two days covering their area before submitting photos.
Mr Marsh continued: "It started as a social media call-out for photographers and it snowballed from there over a couple of weeks.
"Over 100 people initially offered to help, but some soon realised the daunting nature of the task at hand and pulled out - thankfully, most stayed on."
The exhibition, featuring 57 photos and a digital slideshow, can be visited at the Yoredale National Park Centre in Bainbridge until the end of September.