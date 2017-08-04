Harrogate drink-drug driver jailed for fatal crash

Image copyright AFP Image caption Simeon Denny was jailed for five years and nine months and banned from driving

A man has been jailed for more than five years for causing the death of a woman in a crash in Harrogate.

Simeon Denny had admitted using cannabis and drinking alcohol before the crash last August.

He drove through a red light at 60mph, hitting Carol Jones as she drove to work at the town's police station.

The 29-year-old was jailed at York Crown Court for five years, nine months. He was also banned from driving for six and a half years.

Denny, of Pontefract, West Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and driving over the prescribed limit for both alcohol and cannabis at an earlier hearing.

North Yorkshire Police said Denny was driving a BMW 1 Series at high speed on 14 August when he collided with Mrs Jones' car.

Investigations found he did not try to brake, hitting Mrs Jones' vehicle at the junction of Otley Road and Cold Bath Road.

Mrs Jones, who was a member of police staff, died at the scene.

Ch Con Dave Jones said: "We all still feel the loss of our friend and colleague Carol, who was a valued member of our policing family.

"She embodied the values of the policing service. She carried out her job and served her community with commitment, integrity and enthusiasm and was a credit to the force."