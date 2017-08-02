Tongue-out woman sought by North Yorkshire Police

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption North Yorkshire Police cannot say any more about the woman for "operational reasons"

A distinctive photograph of a woman with her tongue sticking out has been issued by police who are trying to find her.

North Yorkshire Police said the woman is a potential witness and "not a suspect in any crime".

The force would not say any more about her for "operational reasons".

The picture of the woman also shows her wearing a sticker saying "Adult Admission" but little other information has been released.

More on this and more stories from Yorkshire

A police message on Facebook said: "Officers have issued an urgent appeal to identify a woman they would like to speak to who could have vital information that would assist an ongoing investigation.

"Officers stress that she is a potential witness and not a suspect in any crime.

"It is not known who she is or where she lives and by sharing the appeal on social media, police are hoping that the woman, or someone who recognises her will get in touch."

The search for the women also included a tweet from the police.

Skip Twitter post by @NYorksPolice PLEASE RT: We need urgent help to identify this woman. She is not a suspect but may have vital info. She could be anywhere in the country. pic.twitter.com/b8rrmUuHaM — NorthYorkshirePolice (@NYorksPolice) August 2, 2017 Report

Nothing else could be added to the message, said the force.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.