North Yorkshire farmer killed by bull

A farmer has died after being trampled by a bull in a field in North Yorkshire.

The man, in his 60s, was injured in the field south of Hutton Rudby at around 15:20 BST on Monday.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at the scene, North Yorkshire Police said.

Officers described the death as "tragic" and said a file would be prepared for the coroner. The bull was due to be slaughtered.

