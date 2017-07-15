Missing Vietnamese girls found 'safe and well'

Two Vietnamese girls who went missing six days ago have been found "safe and well", North Yorkshire Police said.

The girls, aged 14 and 15, were discovered separately at addresses in the Thames Valley area and Bedfordshire overnight.

They were reported missing after last being seen in York on Sunday.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with two modern-day slavery offences in connection with their disappearance. He is due to appear in court on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said the girls would be placed in the care of local authorities.

She said: "An investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case continues."