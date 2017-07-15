Selby flats evacuated over suspected hazardous material

From the section

Homes in Selby, North Yorkshire, have been evacuated after police found suspected hazardous material.

Officers were searching a property at Cockret Court in Cockret Road after arresting a man on suspicion of racial/religious aggravated harassment and criminal damage.

Neighbouring flats within a 100m cordon have been evacuated and residents are being offered temporary shelter nearby.

A 60-year-old man remains in police custody.

North Yorkshire Police warned there would be disruption to the surrounding area as emergency services attended the scene.

It said the flats were being evacuated as a precaution.