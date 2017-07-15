Scarborough Athletic FC to play first match at home ground in decade

Image copyright Ceri Oakes/Scarborough Borough Council Image caption Scarborough Athletic FC is due to play its first game at its home ground in front of a sell-out crowd of 2,000

A football team is set to play its first home game in more than 10 years after moving into a new stadium.

Scarborough Athletic FC will play in its home town for the first time since the club was founded in 2007.

The team, formed after the collapse of Scarborough FC, has been playing home fixtures nearly 20 miles away in Bridlington.

Chairman Trevor Bull said: "Today is not only a great day for our club, it is also a massive day for our town."

The Sea Dogs will face a Sheffield United XI in front of a sell-out 2,000 crowd at Flamingo Land Stadium.

Image copyright Ceri Oakes/Scarborough Borough Council Image caption The Flamingo Land Stadium has a capacity of 2,000

Image copyright Ceri Oakes/Scarborough Borough Council Image caption The stadium forms part of a £50m development built on a former park and ride site

The club was formed after Scarborough FC went out of business with debts of £2.5m. It is jointly owned by about 350 supporters.

Fan and club communications officer Will Baines said: "It's going to be an historic occasion and it's going to be an emotional occasion.

"A lot of people have put a lot of work in to the club while we've been in exile, but now we're coming home."

Mr Baines said the move back to Scarborough was key to the future success of the side.

"We're fan-owned which means we've got our destiny in our own hands," he said.

"We've not got a big investor backing us, so that's why it's important that we're back in town as it's the money that we get through the turnstiles every week that will pay for the club."

Image copyright PA Image caption Scarborough FC played at the McCain Stadium until the club went out of business in 2007

The homecoming fixture has generated such interest the council and club have warned people not to congregate on the hill overlooking the ground as it has no public right of way.

The stadium forms part of a £50m development built on the town's former Weaponness Park and Ride site, which includes a swimming pool, new University Technical College and Coventry University's Scarborough campus.

Scarborough FC's former ground - the McCain Stadium - was demolished in 2011.