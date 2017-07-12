Police concern for missing Vietnamese girls

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Thi Phan (left), 15, and 14-year-old Tram Le were last seen in York on Sunday

Police have "real concerns" for the welfare of two missing teenagers who were brought into the UK illegally.

The girls, who are both of Vietnamese origin, were living in North Yorkshire and were last seen near York Minster on Sunday.

Thi Phan, 15, and 14-year-old Tram Le, had been in the country for two months and were in local authority care.

North Yorkshire Police said they had gone into the city and had left the care of their foster parents.

Ch Insp Allan Westcott said the girls got into a taxi and left the city apparently of their own volition.

"What we cannot rule out is what has happened to these two girls since," he added.

"We believe they came into the UK down towards Kent, they've been with us two months and came by clandestine means, which is why we have some real concerns for their wellbeing and ongoing welfare.

"The longer these girls are unaccounted for our concerns continue to rise."

He said he could not rule out the girls having been in contact with the people who brought them into the UK and it was a line of enquiry.