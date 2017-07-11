Old Wimbledon No. 1 Court memorabilia up for auction

Image copyright Tennants Image caption A rain cover pulley system and a net post from Wimbledon's old No. 1 Court are being sold

A collection of tennis memorabilia connected to Wimbledon's old No. 1 Court is to be auctioned.

A net post, pulley system for rain covers, and locker doors signed by John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and Bjorn Borg, are among the sale's highlights.

The vendor worked as a carpenter at the All-England Club and collected the items when the court was demolished.

They will be sold by Tennants auctioneers in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, on 21 July.

The original No. 1 Court, situated to the west of Centre Court, opened in 1924 and was knocked down and replaced by the current No. 1 Court in 1997.

The collector, who worked at Wimbledon between 1990-2008, took the items with the club's permission to prevent them being thrown away.

Image copyright Tennants Image caption Wimbledon locker doors signed by legends John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and Bjorn Borg are also up for sale

"I am very sorry to see my collection go, but I no longer have room to house it," said the vendor, who now lives in West Yorkshire.

"I just hope that these unique items find good homes with tennis enthusiasts, who will get as much enjoyment out of them as I have."

Other items to be sold include signs from the court, signed photographs and posters.

Kegan Harrison, who is overseeing the sale, said: "This collection is unique to the auction market, and therefore estimates are quite difficult to assess ahead of sale.

"We are hoping the sale will appeal to all tennis and sports fans, as there won't be another opportunity like this to buy a piece of Wimbledon history from this iconic court."