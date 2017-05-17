Boy, 13, released under investigation over threats to Scarborough's Graham School
A teenager arrested on suspicion of communicating false information after a school was evacuated twice in two days has been released under investigation.
Graham School, in Scarborough, was closed on Monday and Tuesday after staff received a series of suspicious calls and emails.
According to reports one email said a "bomb would go off in the cafeteria".
North Yorkshire Police said the boy, aged 13, had been released under investigation while inquiries continue.