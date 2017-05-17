York & North Yorkshire

Boy, 13, released under investigation over threats to Scarborough's Graham School

Graham School, Scarborough Image copyright Google
Image caption The school was first shut on Monday after an email was sent referring to a bomb in the cafeteria

A teenager arrested on suspicion of communicating false information after a school was evacuated twice in two days has been released under investigation.

Graham School, in Scarborough, was closed on Monday and Tuesday after staff received a series of suspicious calls and emails.

According to reports one email said a "bomb would go off in the cafeteria".

North Yorkshire Police said the boy, aged 13, had been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

More stories from across Yorkshire

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites