Methodist minister John Price found guilty of abusing boys under hypnosis

A retired Methodist minister has been found guilty of using hypnosis on four boys and indecently assaulting them.

John Price, 82, from North Yorkshire, tried to put the boys into a trance before molesting them when he worked in York and Pocklington, East Yorkshire.

He denied all 13 counts of indecent assault on the boys, then aged between 11 and 17, from the 1970s and 80s.

Price, of Ash Tree Close, Bedale, is due to be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on 13 June.

He was remanded in custody and told he will face a jail term.

The trial heard he attacked two youths while he was at York Methodist Church, and the other two while he was a minister in Pocklington.

Jurors heard the boys were offered hypnosis to help with stress and pain before being assaulted.

Price sometimes used a blanket, or cloak, as part of his technique, while telling one boy to hold a 50p piece until he dropped it, believing then his victim was in a trance.

Price told the jury he had done nothing to be ashamed of and had said he did not know how to hypnotise anybody.