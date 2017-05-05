Roman jewellery stolen in York: CCTV released

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption A pair of earrings stolen in the raid at The Red House Antiques Centre

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace over the theft of Roman jewellery from a shop in York.

Two men went into The Red House Antique Centre in Duncombe Place and forced open a cabinet, stealing a number of valuable gold and silver pieces.

North Yorkshire Police said the items were distinctive, unique and of historical importance.

They include three pairs of gold earrings, a bracelet and a necklace dating back to the 3rd Century AD.

Anyone with information about the theft, which happened at about 09:55 BST on 22 April is asked to contact police.

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Police have captured three people on CCTV that they would like to speak to

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption The jewellery dates back to the 3rd Century AD

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption A gold necklace was among the items stolen