Roman jewellery stolen in York: CCTV released
Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace over the theft of Roman jewellery from a shop in York.
Two men went into The Red House Antique Centre in Duncombe Place and forced open a cabinet, stealing a number of valuable gold and silver pieces.
North Yorkshire Police said the items were distinctive, unique and of historical importance.
They include three pairs of gold earrings, a bracelet and a necklace dating back to the 3rd Century AD.
Anyone with information about the theft, which happened at about 09:55 BST on 22 April is asked to contact police.