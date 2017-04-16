York Minster bells ring out for Easter despite row

Image caption The bells began to toll shortly before 09:00 BST for services

The bells of York Minster have rung out again for Easter Sunday.

The bells have been silent on all but three occasions since October after the Minster Chapter dismissed its 30-strong team of bell-ringers due to "safeguarding issues".

But a number of volunteers offered their services to mark one of the most important days in the Christian calendar.

The bells began to toll shortly before 09:00 BST for services.

John Sentamu, the Archbishop of York, preached the Easter Sermon inside the minster.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The bells have only been rung three times, including the service of Nine Lessons and Carols, since October.

Following the October dismissals a paid head of Bell Tower has since been recruited and a new permanent team of volunteer bell-ringers is being put together.

Members of the dismissed team will be able to apply, the cathedral authorities previously said.

The Very Reverend Vivienne Faull, The Dean of York Minster, said: "We need to make sure that our bell tower, alongside everything else in York Minster, is open and safe for children, young people as well as adults."

The bells were previously rung for the service of Nine Lessons and Carols at Christmas.