North Yorkshire pub saved by villagers wins top award

Image copyright George & Dragon Image caption The pub was bought by villagers after it closed

A country pub saved from closure after villagers stepped in to buy it has been named national pub of the year.

The Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) has given the award to the George & Dragon at Hudswell, near Richmond, North Yorkshire.

The pub, the village's only community facility, closed in 2008.

It reopened in 2010 after residents formed the Hudswell Community Pub Ltd group and raised £200,000 to buy the building and land.

The group was helped by the Plunkett Foundation which supports community co-operatives in rural areas.

Camra said the George & Dragon had a warm and welcoming atmosphere and a strong community ethos.

The pub includes a small shop, library, community allotments and free internet access.

Paul Ainsworth, from Camra, said: "The George & Dragon is a great example of how a pub has been resurrected as a true community asset."

The pub's current manager, Stu Miller, said he was thrilled to receive the award.

"It shows that hard work, good beer and the support of the community can help you achieve goals that seemed impossible only a short while ago," he said.

Runners up in the UK-wide competition were the Salutation Inn in Ham, Gloucestershire, the Stanford Arms in Lowestoft, Norfolk, and the Swan with Two Necks in Pendleton, Lancashire.