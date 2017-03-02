Russian royal family's cutlery auctioned

Image copyright Bulstrodes Image caption The cutlery set is expected to make £10,000 at auction

A jewelled cutlery set given to a Yorkshire hotelier by the last Tsarina of Russia is expected to fetch £10,000 when it is auctioned later.

Princess Alix of Hesse, as she was then known, had stayed at Cathcart House, Harrogate, during a visit to take the spa waters in 1894.

During her visit, the hotelier, Mrs Allen, gave birth to twins.

The princess took this as a good omen for her forthcoming marriage and sent the gift to mark the twins' birthday.

Princess Alix, who married the future Tsar Nicholas II in 1894, had asked to become the children's godmother during her stay in Harrogate. They were subsequently named Alix and Nicholas after her and her future husband.

Image copyright Bulstrodes Image caption The box is engraved with the name of Alix Allen

Kate Howe, from Bulstrodes auctioneers, said the royal godmother sent the family an ornate boxed cutlery set made by the Russian imperial silversmiths the Grachev Brothers.

Ms Howe said she was surprised when she saw the engraved box.

"During an ordinary valuation day, amongst all the tea sets and framed prints was this beautiful object and we couldn't quite believe what we were seeing," she said.

"Two identical boxed sets were sent for the boy and girl as indicated in the black and white photograph we have."

"The boxed set has been stored in the bank for many years and consequently is in excellent condition."

Image copyright Bulstrodes Image caption The cutlery set was made by the Russian imperial silversmiths the Grachev Brothers

As well as the cutlery, a scrap book detailing the links between the Allens and the Russian royal family is also being sold by the Dorset-based auctioneers.

It contains photographs and telegrams from Carl Faberge - the famous jeweller - requesting pictures of their hotel to be used in the design of a golden Easter egg which was commissioned by Tsar Nicholas as a present for his wife.

Image copyright Bulstrodes Image caption An accompanying scrapbook has letters and pictures of the royal family

Princess Alix, who was Queen Victoria's granddaughter, married Grand Duke Nicholas in November 1894. The couple ruled Russia until they were deposed following the revolution in 1917.

They were shot, along with their five children and servants by Bolshevik revolutionaries in July, 1918.