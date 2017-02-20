Yorkshire Tea teapots recalled after 'breakages during brewing'

Image copyright Yorkshire Tea Image caption Customers had reported some products breaking as they brewed up

Teapots and ceramics bearing the Yorkshire Tea logo are being recalled after customers reported they were breaking as they brewed up.

The bases of some one-litre teapots have reportedly fractured and fallen out during normal use, according to Yorkshire Tea.

The products have the Harrogate part of the "Taylors of Harrogate" logo written in a lower case font.

Anyone with one of these products is being urged to contact the company.

'Potential for fracture'

The products included in the recall are the Yorkshire Tea teapots - one litre and one cup - the Yorkshire Tea Big Tea Mug and the Yorkshire Tea Milk Jug.

Yorkshire Tea, founded in Harrogate in 1886, said the products were sold by Amazon and independent retailers from 2015.

The company said in a statement: "When teapots from the same batch were tested against the relevant British Safety Standard they did not crack.

"However, more extensive testing revealed the potential for fracture or breakages during normal use.

"Therefore, in the interests of our customers' safety, we've taken the decision to implement a recall of all the ceramics made by the same manufacturer."