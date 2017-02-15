Tornado locomotive steams across Ribblehead Viaduct

Drone footage has captured the moment Britain's newest steam locomotive, Tornado, crossed the stunning Ribblehead Viaduct in the Yorkshire Dales.

Tornado, the first mainline steam engine to be built in the UK since the 1960s, pulled an eight-carriage train between Appleby, in Cumbria, and Skipton, in North Yorkshire, along the famous Settle to Carlisle line on Tuesday.

It was the first time since 1968 that a steam locomotive has hauled a passenger train on a scheduled main line service.

Tornado will power two further return journeys between Appleby and Skipton on Wednesday and Thursday.