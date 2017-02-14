Settle-Carlisle line: Tornado powers 12 scheduled services
- 14 February 2017
- From the section York & North Yorkshire
Timetabled services on a world-famous railway line have been powered by steam for the first time in decades.
Tornado, the newest steam locomotive in Britain, will pull 12 Northern services on the Settle-Carlisle line over three consecutive days.
It is part of celebrations to mark the upcoming reopening of the line after landslides closed a long stretch.
The line takes in the Yorkshire Dales and passes over Ribblehead viaduct before entering Cumbria's Eden Valley.
As it happened: Scheduled steam service back on UK rails
The Tornado is the first mainline steam engine to be built in the UK since the 1960s.
The eight-carriage trains will run two return journeys a day between Appleby and Skipton from Tuesday to Thursday (14-16 February).
Northern Rail said tickets were "all but sold out" with no guarantee passengers could board the train without a reservation.
Paul Barnfield, of Northern Rail, said: "We always knew the first timetabled steam services in the UK for 50 years would be extremely popular, but the demand for tickets has been phenomenal."
It took 18 years for a group of enthusiasts in Darlington and Doncaster to build the £3m Tornado 60163. It can achieve speeds of 75mph (120km/h) and it was completed in 2008.
Analysis
Danny Savage, BBC North of England Correspondent
This is more than just a novelty. For over a year the Settle to Carlisle route has been severed in Cumbria by a huge landslide, with Northern wanting to give the route a high-profile boost before the reopening.
Laying on the first timetabled, turn-up-and-go steam services in nearly half a century is just the ticket.
It was on the Settle-Carlisle line that the last steam passenger train ran in August 1968 and rail enthusiasts will see this opportunity as a bargain.
An adult standard day return between Appleby and Skipton costs about £17 and for that you get a ride behind Tornado in "proper" carriages. Expect the services to be hugely popular.
The Appleby to Carlisle stretch of line closed in February 2016 after a 500,000-tonne landslip.
It is due to officially reopen on 31 March.
Settle-Carlisle Railway
- Construction began 1869 and ended 1876
- 6,000 labourers worked on building the railway
- Runs for 72 miles between Settle in North Yorkshire and Carlisle in Cumbria
- Handles 1.3m passenger journeys a year
- Features 20 viaducts and 14 tunnels
- Dent Station, at 1,150ft (350.5m), is the highest mainline station in England