Katie Rough murder case: Girl, 15, appears at crown court

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Katie Rough was found seriously injured on a playing field in York

A teenage girl charged with murdering seven-year-old Katie Rough in York has appeared in court.

The 15-year-old girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared via video link at Leeds Crown Court.

Katie was found injured near a playing field on Monday. She died a short time later in hospital.

The teenager, who is also charged with the possession of an offensive weapon namely a knife, was remanded in youth detention.

Live updates on this and other stories from North Yorkshire

The girl did not speak during the five-minute hearing as her solicitor confirmed her name when asked by Judge Peter Collier QC.

She is next due to appear for a pre-trial hearing at Leeds Crown Court on 16 February.

Due to her age, the judge and court officials did not wear gowns or wigs.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Floral tributes have been left near the site where Katie was found injured

Katie was found by police after they were called to Alness Drive, in the Woodthorpe area of the city, on Monday afternoon.

A number of floral tributes, candles and teddies have been placed in the alleyway which links to the playing field.

An online donation site in aid of Katie's family has raised almost £20,000 in three days.