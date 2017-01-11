Katie Rough murder case: Girl, 15, appears in court

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Katie Rough was found seriously injured on a playing field in York

A 15-year-old girl has appeared in court charged with the murder of seven-year-old Katie Rough.

The teenager was arrested after Katie was found injured on a playing field in York on Monday. She later died in hospital.

The girl was remanded in custody by York magistrates and is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

She has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, a knife.

The girl, who cannot be named because of her age, said nothing during the eight-minute hearing as her solicitor answered questions about her name and address.

Katie was found by police after they were called to Alness Drive, in the Woodthorpe area of the city, on Monday afternoon.

She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

The grandparents of Katie Rough were among family members at York Magistrates' Court for the hearing

The seven-year-old was a pupil at Westfield Primary School. Head teacher Tracey Ralph has described her as a "kind and thoughtful child".

Both the prime minister and the Labour leader paid tribute to Katie in the House of Commons.

Jeremy Corbyn said: "I'm sure the whole House will join in heartfelt condolences to the family and friends [following] the tragic death of seven-year-old Katie Rough in York earlier this week.

"I think it's right we send condolences to her family."

Theresa May said: "I also join you in expressing condolences to the family and friends of little Katie, who died so tragically."

Floral tributes have been left near the site where Katie was found injured

Fiona Trott, BBC News

Katie Rough's mother and other family members listened carefully inside court one as a lawyer spoke on behalf of the accused teenager.

He simply confirmed her name and address.

Because of the severity of the charges this was a regular hearing, not a youth court one, despite the defendant's age.

It is understood that Katie was found near a playing field on Monday. Residents have reported seeing a woman crying in the street asking for an ambulance.

Katie was taken to hospital but died from her injuries a short time later.

The death has hit the community in York hard. It has affected people in the area, even those who do not know the family.

A fundraising appeal to support Katie's family has been established.

Maggie Jackson, from York, writing on her GoFundMe page, said she did not know the family but just wanted to do something for them.

"It has shocked the whole of York," she wrote.

"I don't know if it's too early to say this but I'd like to raise money to give to her family to help them through this terrible time without any other worries."

A relative of Katie thanked people for their support on the page: "Just want to say on behalf of me and my family it is hugely appreciated and we can not thank all enough for being so kind and supporting towards us."