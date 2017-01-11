Girl, 15, charged with Katie Rough murder

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Katie Rough was found with serious injuries on Monday afternoon

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with the murder of seven-year-old Katie Rough, police have said.

The teenager was arrested after Katie was found seriously injured on a path leading to a playing field in the Woodthorpe area of York on Monday.

She has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, North Yorkshire Police said.

The girl is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.

'Darling princess'

Katie was found by police after they were called to Alness Drive on Monday afternoon.

She was taken to hospital after officers arrived at the scene but died a short time later.

An area near the playing field was cordoned off on Tuesday while forensic officers examined the scene. Police vehicles were also seen at a semi-detached house about half a mile from the scene.

Flowers and cards were left near the field, including one that read: "Night night my darling princess Katie. Love nana and grandad."

A number of people paid tribute to Katie, a pupil at Westfield Primary School.

She was described as a "kind and thoughtful child" by her teachers, while neighbours said she was a "really sweet" girl who could often been seen playing outside with friends.

Image copyright PA Image caption A path leading to a playing field was cordoned off by police

Officers have appealed for anyone who saw two girls in the area of Morrell Court, Belhouse Way, Osprey Close and Alness Drive on Monday afternoon to get in touch.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Katie's family are devastated by this tragic event and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this extremely distressing time."