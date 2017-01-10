York death girl, seven, named as Katie Rough

Image copyright NYP Image caption Katie Rough was found with serious injuries on Monday afternoon

A seven-year-old girl who died in York, prompting the arrest of a 15-year-old girl, has been named by police.

Katie Rough was found with life-threatening injuries on a path leading to a playing field in the Woodthorpe area of the city on Monday afternoon.

She was taken to hospital but died a short time later. Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding her death continue, North Yorkshire Police said.

The teenager remains in police custody.

More on this story and others in North Yorkshire

The grass track was sealed off by police, with a white tent just beyond the cordon.

Flowers and cards were left at the scene, with one reading: "Night night my darling princess Katie. Love nana and grandad."

Image copyright PA Image caption A path leading to a playing field was cordoned off by police

Officers appealed for anyone in the area of Morrell Court, Belhouse Way, Osprey Close and Alness Drive who saw two girls on Monday afternoon to get in touch.

A force spokesperson said: "Katie's family are devastated by this tragic event and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this extremely distressing time."