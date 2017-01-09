Girl, 15, arrested after death of seven-year-old in York

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Alness Drive shortly after 16:30 GMT

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested after the death of a seven-year-old girl in York, police have said.

The younger girl was found with life-threatening injuries near an address in Alness Drive, in the Woodthorpe area of the city.

She was taken to hospital but died a short time later, North Yorkshire Police said.

The teenager remains in police custody and is being questioned by officers, the force added.

A spokesman said officers found the seven-year-old after police were called at about 16:30 GMT.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the girl's death continues, he added.

Earlier, the York City and East policing team posted a message about the incident.

In a tweet, they said: "Difficult late shift for all York staff with tragic death of a seven-year-old. Thoughts go out to family members."