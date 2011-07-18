Speeding North Yorkshire drivers captured on camera

More than 400 speeding violations were recorded in one week, following the introduction of a mobile speed camera in North Yorkshire.

A total of 418 violations were recorded between 1 and 7 July.

One motorist was caught travelling at 112 mph on the A64 near York. Another driver was recorded as driving at 62mph in a 30mph zone, in the city.

The camera is being used at locations in the county with a long history of serious road accidents.

Survival 'minimal'

Deputy Chief Constable Tim Madgwick, said he was extremely disappointed at the number of motorists driving at excessive speeds, especially in residential areas.

"There are years of research to show that if a child is hit by a vehicle doing 40, 50 or even 60 their chances of survival are absolutely minimal," he said.

The camera can detect vehicle speeds from up to 1km (0.6 miles) away and can also be used to spot other motoring offences such as using a mobile phone whilst driving.

It was introduced by North Yorkshire Police after 20 motorcyclists were killed on the county's roads in 2010.

Drivers caught speeding face a £60 fine and three penalty points.