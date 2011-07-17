York river plunge: three men arrested

Three men have been arrested after jumping into the River Ouse from a pub beer garden in the centre of York.

The group, who were all in their 20s, sparked a police and fire service rescue operation after leaping into the water from the Pitcher and Piano pub.

All three had got themselves out of the river by the time the emergency services arrived.

They were taken into custody after the incident, which happened shortly before 1900 BST on Saturday.