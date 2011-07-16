York waste collection times change

A new waste collection system comes into force in York on Monday which the city council has said will save more than £300,000 a year.

More than 1,450 homes will see their collection day or week change as the emphasis switches to recycling from sending waste to landfill.

The council said the new routes would be more efficient and reduce emissions from its refuse vehicles.

It would generate annual savings of £313,000, the council said.

With less waste for landfill being produced and with more and more waste being reused or recycled, the council is able to introduce new refuse collection schedules.

'Working hard'

Janet Looker, the council's cabinet member for environmental services, said: "I am delighted that we are making these changes.

"It recognises the fact that the residents of York are really working hard at the recycling.

"Also, giving the crews more efficient routes means they will use less fuel and cause less pollution - this is a real, added bonus."

The council said residents should still put their bins or boxes out by 0700 on the day of collection to ensure they were not missed.