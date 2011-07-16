Great Yorkshire Show attracts near-record crowds

Image caption Good weather during the show's three days boosted visitor numbers

Near-record crowds visited this year's Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate, the event's organisers have said.

The three-day agricultural show attracted 135,086 people - just 25 short of the record 135,111 people who passed through the gates in 2006.

The event was also boosted by a record number of competitive entries, with about 1,000 cattle, 2,000 sheep, more than 2,000 horses and 400 pigs.

Guests included The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

Show director Bill Cowling said: "We have had a tremendous Great Yorkshire Show - superb crowds, record entries across the competitive classes and lovely weather.

"Our aim is to provide a great day out and showcase the farming industry. I believe we have achieved that, reinforcing our reputation as England's premier show."