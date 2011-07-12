Great Yorkshire Show: Record contest entries

From the section

Image caption A waiting list is in operation for entrants to the cattle competitions

A record number of entries have been received for competitive classes in the 153rd Great Yorkshire Show.

More than 12,700 entries will compete in classes ranging from goat milking to ferret breeding.

The event near Harrogate runs from 12 to 14 July, and aims to showcase agricultural excellence. Organisers are expecting 130,000 people to attend.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will tour the show on Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales is patron of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, the body responsible for organising the show.

A one-way system is operational on the A661 close to the showground from 0600 BST on show days.