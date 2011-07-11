Man remanded after Harrogate takeaway knife 'attack'

A man has been remanded in custody after two members of staff at a Harrogate takeaway restaurant were allegedly attacked with a knife.

North Yorkshire Police went to Oceans 11 on Kings Road at about 2000 BST on Saturday after reports of an attack.

Felix Alexander Cutting, 41, of Flat 1, 25 Park View, Harrogate, will appear at York Crown Court on 18 July.

Mr Cutting has been charged with two counts of wounding and a further count of possessing an offensive weapon.