Man in court over rock attack on tourist in York

A 43-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a tourist was hit with a rock in York.

Paul Knipe, of Spring Hill, Tadcaster, was remanded in custody at York Crown Court and will appear again on 28 November.

He is accused of attacking a 78-year-old South African tourist in the area of York Minster on 1 July.

The victim was repeatedly hit on the head with a rock, resulting in hospital treatment, police said.