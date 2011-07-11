Man in court over rock attack on tourist in York
11 July 2011
York & North Yorkshire
A 43-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a tourist was hit with a rock in York.
Paul Knipe, of Spring Hill, Tadcaster, was remanded in custody at York Crown Court and will appear again on 28 November.
He is accused of attacking a 78-year-old South African tourist in the area of York Minster on 1 July.
The victim was repeatedly hit on the head with a rock, resulting in hospital treatment, police said.