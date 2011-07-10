Man arrested over Harrogate takeaway knife attack
10 July 2011
York & North Yorkshire
A man has been arrested after two members of staff at a Harrogate takeaway restaurant were attacked with a knife.
North Yorkshire Police said a man went to Oceans 11 on Kings Road at about 2000 BST on Saturday and attacked the pair with a knife.
The 41-year-old owner of the shop and his co-worker, aged 26, were treated in hospital for minor injuries.
A 41-year-old man is being questioned. Police are appealing for witnesses.