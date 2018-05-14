Image copyright PA Image caption The creator of "The Bafta Dress" worn by This Country's Daisy May Cooper said she "screamed" when she saw her on the red carpet

The creator of a "Swindon Town" dress worn to the Baftas by Daisy May Cooper screamed when she saw it on the red carpet.

The cult BBC Three sitcom This Country picked up best scripted comedy and best female comedy performance for its star.

The red football shirt dress made its debut on the red carpet at the Bafta Television Awards on Sunday evening.

Dress creator Fiona Hesford said: "You always think the worst - but when I saw her I thought she's so pulled it off."

Worn by the star of the BBC Three mockumentary, the red polyester crepe dress not only featured Swindon on the front, but "Mucklowe" - Cooper's character Kerry's surname - on the back.

Image caption Siblings, Charlie and Daisy May Cooper play cousins Kurtan and Kerry in This Country - a mockumentary about two young people living in a small Cotswolds village

Image copyright Fiona Hesford Image caption Created in "true Kerry style" out of red polyester crepe, the dress features white sequins to add "that extra bit of glamour"

Image copyright Fiona Hesford Image caption Fiona Hersford said the dress was "Daisy's idea" and is based on a dress "she liked the style of"

Ms Hesford from Worthing, Sussex said she was asked to create the dress by Cooper's aunt.

"When she came to me and said: "Do you think you can make a dress for the Baftas? I was like: "Oh no, no, no - that's way too big for me"," she said.

"But when she told me the idea, I thought I've got to do this."

Sporting a Swindon Town FC badge taken from a bought club shirt and white sequins to add "that extra bit of glamour", Ms Hesford said it took several days to create.

"My friend took the fitting, so it was nerve racking because I never really saw [Daisy May Cooper] in the dress," she said.

"I thought she might bottle out at the last minute but watching the event live on the red carpet, we suddenly glimpsed her wearing the dress and we all screamed."

Image copyright Fiona Hesford Image caption Ms Hesford from Worthing, was asked to create the dress by Cooper's aunt

Image copyright PA Image caption Daisy May Cooper won best female comedy performance at the Baftas

Cooper, who celebrated as if Swindon Town had just been promoted to the Premier League, said the dress had been "fabulous".

"I just decided it had to be done, because Kerry wears Swindon, we're doing it for the south-west," she said.

'STFC trophy cabinet'

Andrew Steele, spokesman for Swindon Town FC, said if the dress was stocked in the club's shop "it would sell-out more than the home shirt."

"It's a great dress and probably deserves a place in our trophy cabinet," he said.

"But we are working, next season, to inviting [Ms Cooper] down for a game and giving her a day out - something special."