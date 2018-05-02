Image caption Victoria Cilliers almost died in the 2015 parachute jump

The wife of an Army sergeant accused of tampering with her parachute said she "expanded" her claims to the police in an attempt to hurt him.

Victoria Cilliers, 41, survived a 4,000ft (1,220m) fall after both her main and reserve parachute failed during a jump in Wiltshire.

Emile Cilliers, 38, of the Royal Army Physical Training Corps in Aldershot, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court.

He denies two charges of attempted murder.

Mrs Cilliers repeatedly told the court that she deliberately tried to paint a bad picture of her husband throughout several police interviews.

A video of her 2015 interview with police was played to the court.

'Banking issues'

In the tape, Mrs Cilliers told officers about Mr Cilliers' history of financial mismanagement, including the fact he was in debt to a number of people, had defaulted on loans, and took money from her savings account when he said he had not.

She told police he arranged an overdraft and loan on a joint account without Mrs Cilliers' knowledge, claimed his bank account had been hacked, and lied that "banking issues" had delayed his wages.

Mr Cilliers also took his wife's credit card when she was in intensive care, and bought a number of items with it including an expensive coffee machine, which he said had been a gift from colleagues.

He went on holiday abroad with a girlfriend when his wife was heavily pregnant and looking after their young child. Mrs Cilliers said she was so short of money she struggled to feed herself.

She told the court she had felt "deeply humiliated" when police told her about Mr Cilliers' extramarital affairs.

'Angry and hurting'

The court heard Mr Cilliers was seeing an Austrian woman called Stefanie Goller and was planning a new life with her, while also sleeping with his ex-wife Carly Cilliers and arranging to have unprotected sex with prostitutes.

When questioned by Michael Bowes QC, Mrs Cilliers said: "I was angry and I was hurting. I expanded [on the truth] because I knew it would raise questions about the jump".

Mr Bowes read a series of text messages from Mrs Cilliers to some of her friends and to her mother-in-law.

The messages said: "He has admitted financial fraud and using my money to finance his relationship with his girlfriend. I wouldn't say it openly but he is a professional conman."

Image copyright Google Image caption Victoria Cilliers' main and reserve parachute failed during a jump at Netheravon airfield in Wiltshire

"He's taken tens of thousands of pounds off me. He told his girlfriend we were separated and that [our son] wasn't his and that I had an affair. This is not just my opinion, he admitted it all to the police".

Mr Bowes put it to Mrs Cilliers that she had been telling the truth when she gave her police statements. "You did not exaggerate, in fact you were being very fair. You are a former army officer. You are an upright and honest person, aren't you?"

Mrs Cilliers replied: "Yes, for the most part".

Mr Cilliers denies two counts of attempted murder and one of damaging a gas valve, recklessly endangering life.

The trial continues.