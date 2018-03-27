Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Agnieszka Swierczynska-Jaros died two weeks after the house fire

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a house fire.

Agnieszka Swierczynska-Jaros, a 37-year-old Polish national, died two weeks after a fire at a property in Frome Road, Trowbridge, on 13 January.

A 23-year-old man and two men aged 29 are in police custody.

Two men, aged 44 and 55, earlier arrested on suspicion of committing arson with intent to endanger life have been released under investigation.