Image copyright Trowbridge Fire Station Image caption Agnieszka Swierczynska-Jaros died after the blaze in Trowbridge

A woman's death after a house fire in Wiltshire is being treated as murder.

Police have just released the identity of Agnieszka Swierczynska-Jaros, a 37-year-old Polish national who died following the blaze in Trowbridge in January.

Two men, aged 44 and 55, have been arrested on suspicion of committing arson with intent to endanger life and have been released under investigation.

Det Insp Jim Taylor, of Wiltshire Police, said it was a "complex case".

Ms Swierczynska-Jaros died in hospital in Swansea two weeks after the fire in Frome Road on 13 January.

Image copyright Wiltshire 999s Image caption The blaze in Frome Road is being treated as murder

The Brunel Major Crime Investigation Team - a collaboration between several regional police forces - is now handling the investigation.

Det Insp Taylor, who is leading the case, said: "Although Agnieszka died in hospital at the end of January, we are only now at a stage to release a public statement about her death and the murder investigation, because of some delay in contacting her next of kin and organising a formal identification to take place.

"Since the fire we have been carrying out a detailed investigation, including forensic analysis, house to house enquiries and obtaining witness statements.

"This is proving to be a complex case, but we can now confirm that we are treating Agnieszka's death as murder."