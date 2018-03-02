Image caption Several vehicles became stuck on the A303 in Wiltshire

Drivers were forced to spend the night in their vehicles as severe weather affected parts of Somerset and Wiltshire.

Up to 100 vehicles were stuck on the A303, with Highways England staff working to clear the road.

Avon and Somerset Police said they were "co-ordinating a rescue operation at a number of locations".

Wiltshire Council declared a "major incident" to deal with issues on the road and routes leading to it.

The authority has asked the army for support to rescue them.

A coach with 40 passengers on board, including a baby, was also stuck, after setting off from London on Thursday afternoon.

Stranded lorries

Highways England spokesman Chris Regan said it would take "a good period of time" to clear all the stranded vehicles.

One driver, Andrew Edwards, said he was trapped on the A303 at West Knoyle near Warminster overnight.

"I think it's several hundred vehicles [that are stuck]. All I can see is traffic back and front," he said.

Image caption Highways England said it would take "a good period of time" to clear all the stranded vehicles

Another driver, Tom Hardy, said he got stuck behind "a lot" of stranded lorries on the A303.

"I spent the night in the car with the engine running. There were a lot of people, a lot of cars [doing the same]," he said.

"Everybody's been sleeping in the car. There's been nothing coming by. The road is covered in snow."

Coach driver Kevin, said he and his 40 passengers were "stuck here waiting for help".

"People are curling up and trying to sleep until emergency services arrive," he said.

"The snow got thicker and thicker and we got as far as Wiltshire and it started getting terrible, so we ended up getting stuck completely."

Volunteers assisting

Supt Phil Staynings, of Wiltshire Police, said the situation was "particularly difficult".

"It's not a case of we don't want to get there, it's a case of we're trying get there as quick as we can," he said.

Wiltshire police urged drivers to stay at home and only make journeys that are absolutely necessary.

"The A303 and the A346 are some of the worst affected roads in the county," a spokesman said.

"Officers are trying to reach those drivers on the A303 with assistance from Wiltshire Council, while volunteers from the Red Cross have been assisting on the A346 by transporting drivers to the nearby service station and providing food, drink and blankets."