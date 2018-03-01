'Unexplained' retirement home grounds body identified
- 1 March 2018
A man found dead in the grounds of a retirement home has been named.
Wiltshire Police said the death of Paul Wilding, who lived in Swindon, was being treated as "unexplained" while further tests are carried out.
The 56-year-old's body was found in the grounds of Farm Park in The Street, Moredon, on Monday.
A force spokesman asked anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious between Sunday evening and Monday morning to come forward.