'Unexplained' retirement home grounds body identified

  • 1 March 2018
Paul Wilding Image copyright Wiltshire Police
Image caption The 56-year-old's body was found in the grounds of Farm Park in The Street, Moredon, on Monday

A man found dead in the grounds of a retirement home has been named.

Wiltshire Police said the death of Paul Wilding, who lived in Swindon, was being treated as "unexplained" while further tests are carried out.

The 56-year-old's body was found in the grounds of Farm Park in The Street, Moredon, on Monday.

A force spokesman asked anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious between Sunday evening and Monday morning to come forward.

