Man 'crossing road' dies in Melksham car crash
- 22 January 2018
A man has died after being hit by a car in Wiltshire.
The 79-year-old was hit in Spa Road, Melksham, just before 18:30 GMT on Sunday and died at the scene. It is thought he was crossing the road.
Wiltshire Police said a silver VW Golf involved in the collision stopped but a grey Citroen C1 travelling behind the Golf did not.
Investigators have asked for anyone who saw the two cars driving in convoy before the crash to contact them.