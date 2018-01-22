Wiltshire

Man 'crossing road' dies in Melksham car crash

  • 22 January 2018

A man has died after being hit by a car in Wiltshire.

The 79-year-old was hit in Spa Road, Melksham, just before 18:30 GMT on Sunday and died at the scene. It is thought he was crossing the road.

Wiltshire Police said a silver VW Golf involved in the collision stopped but a grey Citroen C1 travelling behind the Golf did not.

Investigators have asked for anyone who saw the two cars driving in convoy before the crash to contact them.

