A major road between Swindon and Oxford has reopened after being closed for more than 24 hours due to a gas leak.

Wales and West Utilities said engineers worked through the night to repair a gas pipe on the A420 under roadworks on Shrivenham Road in Swindon.

The energy firm said it had been a "challenging repair job" and the cause was being investigated.

It apologised for the disruption and said the road closure was "essential to keep gas flowing" to customers.