A major road between Swindon and Oxford has been closed in both directions due to a gas leak.

Wales and West Utilities said a gas pipe on the A420 under roadworks on Shrivenham Road in Swindon had been "seriously damaged".

A spokesman said: "Due to the scale of the damage caused to the gas pipe, this is a complex job, and we are unable to say how long our work will take."

Nearby Gablecross police station has also been evacuated "as a precaution".