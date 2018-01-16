Image copyright English Heritage Image caption The six vehicles can each carry up to 80 passengers on the 1.5 mile (2.4 km) journey which takes five minutes

English Heritage has unveiled a new fleet of buses to transport visitors between a visitor centre and the Stonehenge monument in Wiltshire.

When the £27m visitor centre opened in December 2013, land trains were used to ferry visitors to the stones.

However, these were taken out of service following complaints about long queues and inadequate transport.

English Heritage admitted there had been issues with the land trains and said the new buses were more efficient.

The six vehicles can each carry up to 80 passengers on the 1.5-mile (2.4 km) journey which takes five minutes.

Marketing manager Jane Thomas said: "The problem with the land trains was that we have so many visitors that we just couldn't get enough people on and get them to the stones fast enough.

"Now, in the height of summer we can get up to 80 people on a bus at a time."

More than one million people visit Stonehenge each year. About two thirds of them come from overseas.

A footpath which allows visitors to see Stonehenge free of charge also opened in 2017.

The right of way, which passes within feet of the ancient circle, follows the route of the A344 which was closed to traffic and grassed over in 2013.