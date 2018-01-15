Image copyright Wiltshire 999s Image caption Six fire crews attended the blaze at a house in Frome Road at about 01:00 GMT on Saturday

Two men have been arrested following a serious fire at a house in Wiltshire.

The two local men are being held in connection with the fire in Trowbridge on Saturday, Wiltshire Police said.

Fire crews were called in at about 01:00 GMT to deal with the blaze at a semi-detached property in Frome Road.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said one casualty was rescued from a first-floor bedroom and was transferred to a specialist burns unit where they are said to be "critical but stable".

A police spokeswoman said: "They [the two men] are connected to the address where the fire happened.

"Our investigation into the fire is still ongoing."