Trowbridge house fire: Victim in 'critical' condition
A person is in a life-threatening condition after a serious fire at a house.
Six fire crews attended the blaze at the semi-detached property in Frome Road, Trowbridge at about 01:00 GMT.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said the casualty was rescued from a first-floor bedroom and taken to Bath's Royal United Hospital.
They were transferred to a specialist burns unit in Swansea where they are said to be "critical but stable".
The fire service confirmed a joint investigation is being carried with Wiltshire Police into the cause of the fire.